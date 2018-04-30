WWE Superstar Grants First Wish (Photos), Stolen Pinfall Victories In WWE (Video), Shawn Daivari

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video looking at stolen pinfall victories.

- Former WWE Superstar Shawn Daivari turns 34 years old today. Daivari worked Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia with his brother, Ariya Daivari of WWE 205 Live. They confronted a group of WWE prospects from Saudi and played off the Iran vs. Saudi rivalry.

- Naomi granted her first Make-A-Wish Wish this weekend. Here she is with Wish Kid Arianna: