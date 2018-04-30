Paul Heyman Tweets Unseen Photo Of Former WWE Superstar, Special Look At WWE GRR, Fans On Backlash

- WWE posted this video with a special look at Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which match they're most looking forward to seeing at Backlash on Sunday. As of this writing, 40% voted for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles while 21% voted for Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan, 21% voted for Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns, 9% for The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, 5% for Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax and 4% for Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

- Paul Heyman tweeted this never-before-seen photo from a shoot with former WWE Superstar Summer Rae for his Heyman Hustle website: