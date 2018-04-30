Will Ospreay Has A New Finisher?, Flip Gordon's Last Shot At 'All In,' Suzuki-Gun Entrance Video

- Above is the entrance video featuring each member of Suzuki-gun.

- Last night it was announced Flip Gordon has one final shot at getting booked for the upcoming All In event at WrestlePro's Cody's Golden Tickets event on June 8 in Rahway, New Jersey. Gordon gets a partner of his choosing and will face "two completely random lottery selections." Whichever team wins the match will get a spot at All In. Others previously announced for the show: Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Stephen Amell, Tessa Blanchard, Deonna Purrazzo, Fenix, Pentagon Jr., Chelsea Green, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Kazuchika Okada, Jay Lethal and Britt Baker.

*ALL IN announcement coming this evening at 730et*



?? — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) April 29, 2018

Flip has yet to get the full 3 votes needed to secure an ALL IN spot. BUT he will receive yet another chance! June 8th in Rahway, NJ at @WrestlePro courtesy of "CODY'S GOLDEN TICKETS" idea! https://t.co/joLoehtDwO



Guidelines below. Lottery drawing in the coming weeks LIVE! -CR pic.twitter.com/Us3GIDDFxX — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) April 29, 2018

- Will Ospreay unveiled "The Storm Breaker" over the weekend and said it was just as strong as his previous finisher, the OsCutter, but less of a risk for him. You can check out both moves below.