Why The Rock's Movie On Paige Was Pushed Back To 2019

Deadline reports that the "Fighting with My Family" movie based on Paige's family has been pushed back from September 1st, 2018 to March 1st, 2019. The movie features The Rock, who is also executive producing through his Seven Bucks Productions company. WWE Studios also has a hand in the movie that was inspired by a UK documentary on Paige's family, "The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family."

The movie was delayed due to heavy competition on the weekend of September 1st, including the new Predator movie. The movie will now go up against the "How to Train Your Dragon" animated movie from DreamWorks and a few other smaller films.

The movie stars actress Florence Pugh as Paige, The Rock as himself, SmackDown's Zelina Vega as AJ Lee plus Lena Headey and Nick Frost as Paige's parents.

Above is the first official trailer for the movie, featuring The Rock in a scene with Paige and her brother.