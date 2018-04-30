John Cena And Nikki Bella Filming Breakup For Upcoming 'Total Bellas' Season

As noted, a breakup scene between John Cena and Nikki Bella was already taped for the next season of Total Bellas, but the storyline had them getting back together three days later. The new season will be promoted around the split, which came one year after they were engaged to be married in the ring at WrestleMania 33.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio revealed this weekend that they are currently shooting the breakup scene, which will end the season.

The third season of Total Bellas will premiere on Sunday, May 20th at 9pm EST on the E! network.

Cena defeated Tripe H in the opening match of Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia and cut a quick post-match promo to thank the Kingdom for their hospitality and the chance to participate in the big event. Cena noted that despite how things are going in his personal life, he would never miss an event like this.

Below is the original statement that the two issued back on April 15th:

"After much contemplation and six years of being together, Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

We love you all ?? N pic.twitter.com/ooACLFXeMv — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 16, 2018

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

