Why Drew McIntyre Wasn't At Greatest Royal Rumble, Former WWE Champions Dominate Box Office, More

- Drew McIntyre was not at last Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event, although his tag team partner Dolph Ziggler was in the 50-man Rumble match. It was clearly something known ahead of time, as he hadn't been featured in promotional material for the event. According to PWInsider, they were told that the likely reason that McIntyre wasn't booked for the event was because there wasn't enough time to get his work visa worked out since he was so recently brought up to the main roster. Natalya posted a photo on her Instagram story over the weekend of herself and McIntyre at the Hard Knocks South gym in Tampa.

- The weekend box office was dominated by movies starring former WWE Champions. Avengers: Infinity War, featuring Batista, had the biggest domestic and worldwide opening in history, bringing in $250 million domestically and $630 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Rampage, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, was #4 and took in $7.1 million domestically to bring it's cume to $77.93 million domestic / $334 million worldwide. Blockers, starring John Cena, was at #8 with $2.945 million, and sits at $53.215 million domestic / $75.3 million worldwide.