Backstage Reaction To Titus O'Neil Falling At WWE GRR, Busy Week For Dolph Ziggler, More For RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Montreal in this new video.

- As noted, Titus O'Neil's fall on the way to the ring at Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event was a topic on social media, among fans and WWE Superstars. PWInsider adds that everyone backstage in Saudi Arabia "lost it" when the Titus Worldwide leader went stumbling under the apron. WWE officials immediately made the call to run the replay as the camera shot missed it and the announcers were laughing uncontrollably.

- RAW Superstar Dolph Ziggler has a busy week as he will be on Fox Business show Kennedy Nation on Tuesday and he will be doing stand-up comedy at The Carlson comedy club in Rochester, NY on Wednesday. Ziggler tweeted: