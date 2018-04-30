Reason For Low Number Of Fan Signs At WWE GRR, Bellas Office Tour 360 Video, Sheamus & Dolph Ziggler

- Above is new 360° video with Brie Bella giving a tour of The Bella Twins' office, including a sneak peek at new unreleased Birdiebee items.

- There were very few fan signs in the crowd at Friday's WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia because security was aggressively confiscating them as fans entered the King Abdullah Sports City's King Abdullah International Stadium, according to a correspondent in attendance.

- SmackDown Superstars Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler are filming a new episode for the Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel today. Sheamus tweeted this photo from the gym: