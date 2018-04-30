Backstage Speculation On Why Hiroki Sumi Was Added To WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Match

Hiroki Sumi was a surprise entrant in last Friday's 50-man Royal Rumble match at The Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Sumi is a former sumo wrestler who wrestled as Hishofuji during his twelve-year career. Sumi entered the ring at #7 and had a staredown with Mark Henry, before quickly being eliminated.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that the prince who wanted to bring the event to Saudi Arabia was having a conversation with Vince McMahon. Apparently the prince was talking about wrestlers that he'd like to have on the show, and some of the key ones that he mentioned were The Undertaker, The Ultimate Warrior and Yokozuna, not realizing that Warrior and Yokozuna had passed away years ago.

Meltzer said that while it's not confirmed, the word going around is that Sumi was added to the match was because McMahon wanted someone that looked like Yokozuna.

As noted, WWE.com ran an article speculating that Sumi might do more with the company in the future.