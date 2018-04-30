Being The Elite Returning, Brandi Rhodes Comments On First Time Wrestling In Japan, NJPW Highlights

- Above are highlights from this weekend's NJPW Hi No Kuni show where Tetsuya Naito defeated Minoru Suzuki to win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

- Two weeks ago, Being the Elite hit episode 100 and ended it with the entire group looking to walk away from each other. In the latest episode, which they called "???" we see Cody, Adam Page, Marty Scurll, Kenny Omega / Kota Ibushi, and The Young Bucks doing their own thing. In the final scene, Flip Gordon sees the Nick and Matt Jackson from a distance and decides to get the guys back together.

- Yesterday, Brandi Rhodes debuted for Stardom in the 16-woman Cinderella Tournament and wrestled in Japan for the first time. On her Instagram, she spoke about some of her accomplishments over the past three years in Japan.

"3 years ago I announced for the first time in Japan with WWE. In January I managed and commentated in Japan with NJPW. Today, I wrestled for the first time in Japan with the esteemed STARDOM at the world famous Korakuen Hall. I started this journey with the promise and dream of being a professional female wrestler. I've seen many detours and obstacles along the way but today I've reached new heights in my career. Being able to travel the world and be recognized for doing what I love is such a privilege. Thank you to everyone who came tonight to support and meet me! You truly make me feel like a brightly burning star. Looking forward to meeting more of you in Shinkiba later this week! Arigato!"