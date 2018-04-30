WWE Paying Female Superstars For GRR, Braun Strowman & Nicholas Gear (Photo), Roderick Strong Video

- Above is video of WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong after his surprise appearance in Friday's 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. Strong says The Undisputed Era shocks the system and always makes history every time there's a big event. Strong says he did that at the Greatest Royal Rumble and may be didn't win but he made his presence felt and that's what The Undisputed Era does.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler recently indicated on his "Dinner with The King" podcast that WWE might be paying their female Superstars for last Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event, even though they were unable to appear due to the culture in Saudi Arabia. PWInsider has confirmed that the female Superstars are being paid as if they would have been on the show. WWE reportedly received major money from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for what was the first event under a 10-year deal between the two sides.

WWE Shop has released a t-shirt for former RAW Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman and Nicholas, the 10 year old son of WWE referee John Cone. Adult sizes are currently going for $27.99 while youth sizes are priced at $24.99.

The back of the shirt reads, "Once I'm Outta School, Someone's Gonna Get These Hands."

You can see the shirt in the photo below: