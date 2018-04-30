WWE Bonus Footage Of Titus O'Neil Falling, Samoa Joe Sends Harsh Message To Roman Reigns, WWE Stock

- WWE posted this video with alternate angles of Titus O'Neil's fall at Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

- WWE stock was down 1.27% today, closing at $39.79 per share. Today's high was $40.64 and the low was $39.78.

- Samoa Joe recently took to Twitter and sent the following video to Roman Reigns ahead of their match at WWE Backlash this coming Sunday. Joe says Reigns disappointed him because he thought The Big Dog would defeat WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Greatest Royal Rumble event, to bring Joe the title at Backlash.

Joe says Reigns once again failed, once again broke his promise and once again claimed he would be champion but he just failed instead. Joe says he didn't think he could be anymore disappointed in Reigns and for too long Reigns has broken these promises. Joe says he will make Reigns pay for his broken promises at Backlash and after that, there will be no more excuses as he will put Reigns to sleep and end the disappointment.