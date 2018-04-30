The Rock Talks Choosing John Cena For His Upcoming Movie

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed on Instagram today that his "good bud" John Cena will play the lead role in the upcoming movie The Janson Directive, which will be produced by Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions company for Universal Studios.

"Congrats man and I'm excited to go on this journey with you," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for your commitment to the role and remember, as your producer if you screw up, I'm coming to set and droppin' the People's Elbow on ya. And you know first hand how devastating my elbow drops can be.... Congrats my friend and let's go make a good one."

According to Variety, Johnson was originally slated to star in the action-thriller, but had to opt out due to his busy schedule and will serve as a producer.

In the Instagram post, Johnson also told the story about suffering an injury early during their match at WrestleMania 29. Johnson noted that Cena came to him with two shots of moonshine after the match and said, "here, this will kill the pain."

@MikeyRovellada contributed to this article.