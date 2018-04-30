Braun Strowman - Alexa Bliss Ride Along Clip, Natalya Praises Ronda Rousey, New Dana Warrior Project

- Above is a preview for tonight's new WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network, featuring Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman in one car. As noted, Titus Worldwide will be riding in the other car.

- Natalya's latest column for The Calgary Sun can be found at this link, discussing her new spot on the RAW roster and her friendship with Ronda Rousey. She wrote:

With all this said, I'm very excited to be a part of Raw. I feel it will be a great new start for me with so many new women that I can compete against. Change can be good for us all. There are people I have yet to build relationships with on Raw — Superstars such as Bayley, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Dana Brooke, Nia Jax and Mickie James. I'm also excited about spending time with my good friend, one of the newest members of the Raw women's division: the one and only Ronda Rousey. Ronda makes me feel good about change, because she has recently gone through one herself. She made her debut in WWE at the Royal Rumble and has since been working hard to hone her craft. Ronda is undoubtedly one of the most successful female athletes in history, someone who dominated the world of mixed martial arts and now is conquering a new career in WWE, which takes a lot of courage. So much of what we do in WWE is brand new for Ronda, but when I see her enthusiasm and spend time with her, I feed off her energy and excitement to learn something new. It makes me feel like I still have so much left to learn. Ronda is stepping into a whole new world that in so many is ways could intimidate even the "baddest woman on the planet" and she's coming in with an open mind and an open heart. She is a reminder to me that it's never too late to try something new and be successful. She's proof that change can be a good thing. So here's to new rivalries, new alliances, rekindling old friendships and traveling the world with different people who share my passion and love for competing and performing. We will laugh, cry, fall down and get back up together more times than I can count while most importantly, continuing to build our WWE women's division. I, for one, can't wait to see what the future holds …

- WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior has announced a new "Total Warriors" podcast that will premiere this Friday, May 4th at 8pm EST on UltimateWarrior.com. She talks about the new project in this promo: