Randy Orton Tweets Sweet GIF Of Titus' Fall Into An RKO, SD! In NE, Victoria Vs. Lita Backlash 2004

- With Backlash this Sunday, WWE uploaded the full match between then-WWE Women's Champion Victoria and Lita at Backlash in 2004. Victoria defeated Lita to retain her title, however both women were attacked by Molly Holly and Gail Kim after the match.

- WWE will return to the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska for a Smackdown Live taping on Tuesday, July 3rd. WWE Champion AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella are some of the stars advertised for the show. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 11th at the CenturyLink Center box office and Ticketmaster.

- Randy Orton tweeted out this post from a user with a pretty cool GIF of Titus O'Neil's epic fall at "The Greatest Royal Rumble" last Sunday turning into an RKO: