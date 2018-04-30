WWE Veteran At Tonight's RAW, Alexa Bliss - Champ Sports Snapchat, Matt Hardy's Woken Parade Video

- We noted back during WrestleMania 34 week how new RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy led a Woken Parade on Bourbon Street. Hardy recently took to his YouTube channel and posted this footage he shot during the parade.

Kane is currently backstage for tonight's WWE RAW in Montreal, according to PWInsider. It's interesting that Kane is in town for tonight's show as tomorrow is the big primary election in Knox County, Tennessee and he has been running for the office of Mayor. No word yet on if Kane will be appearing.

Alexa Bliss will be taking over the Champs Sports Snapchat account during tonight's RAW. Below is one of the first clips from backstage. Bliss hasn't been taking any bumps since recently undergoing breast augmentation surgery. She is scheduled to challenge Nia Jax for the RAW Women's Championship this Sunday.