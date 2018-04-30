WWE Ref Apologizes For Decision In Brock Lesnar Match, Braun Strowman's GRR Title, Randy Savage DVD

- As noted, WWE will be releasing a new DVD on WWE Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage on May 28th in the UK, May 29th in the United States and July 18th in Australia. "Randy Savage Unreleased: The Unseen Matches of the Macho Man" will be a three-disc set that features almost 9 hours of footage. Above is the trailer for the set that features the first look at host segments with Corey Graves, Sean Mooney, Bayley and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com.

- WWE's website notes that Braun Strowman will be bringing his Greatest Royal Rumble title belt and trophy to tonight's RAW in Montreal. No word yet on if Braun will be wearing the title regularly but WWE's website has also teased that the GRR will be an annual event, which has not been confirmed.

- WWE referee Chad Patton took to Twitter today and wrote the following on the controversial finish to the Steel Cage match between Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. The finish saw Lesnar get the win after Reigns Speared him through the cage wall, causing Lesnar to hit the floor first on his back.

It will be interesting to see how this storyline plays out on tonight's RAW from Montreal as Reigns prepares to face Samoa Joe at Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view. Lesnar is not scheduled to appear tonight.

