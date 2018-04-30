WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a video package on last Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia.

- We're live from the Bell Centre in Montreal with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman, who is back after having last week off.

- We go right to the ring as Roman Reigns comes out to major heat. We see stills from the controversial finish to the Steel Cage match with Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia, and the tweet from referee Chad Patton where he admitted a bad decision. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle also backed up the decision in a YouTube video.

The boos get louder as Reigns takes the mic and the announcers compare the Montreal crowd to the post-WrestleMania crowd. Reigns says he won't make any excuses because there's no need. We saw the footage and the tweet from the referee, so we're looking at the real WWE Universal Champion. Fans chant "Roman sucks" now. Reigns says he should be Universal Champion but he's not, yet. A lot of fans doubted him and lost faith in him but the fact is he's a man of his word and he kept his word - he beat Brock Lesnar in that cage and that's why he will never lose faith in himself. Reigns says he would tell this to Lesnar right now but we all know he's not here. So he will turn his attention to another man, the one he will face this Sunday at... fans pop as Samoa Joe appears on the big screen.

Joe taunts Reigns for failing in Saudi Arabia and says he will put him down on Sunday at Backlash. The music interrupts and here comes Jinder Mahal with a mic. Sunil Singh is with him. Jinder says he hates excuses for shortcomings and says he has a real excuse for his loss to WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy but he doesn't like complaining. Jinder enters the ring and rubs the Lesnar loss in to Reigns and threatens him for tonight. The music interrupts and out comes Sami Zayn to a big hometown pop. Sami says they're complaining about losing at GRR but he wasn't even able to go because of a serious case of vertigo at the hands of Bobby Lashley, but he's feeling much better and ready to make up for it tonight in his hometown. Sami reveals he will be facing Reigns tonight and fans cheer. Kevin Owens' music hits and out he comes to another hometown pop.

Owens speaks some French and gets a chant back from the crowd. Owens says with all due respect, he knows his friend Sami can beat Reigns but tonight the people want to see Owens vs. Reigns. Fans chant "yes!" again. Owens says they have a situation now because Jinder also wants a piece of Reigns. Owens calls for fans to cheer for which opponent Reigns should have. Sami gets a good reaction but Jinder gets mostly boos. Owens gets the biggest reaction. Owens approaches Reigns but Reigns decks him with a right hand. Sami and Jinder attack and beat Reigns down. Singh and Owens join in to make it a four-way beatdown. The music interrupts and out comes Bobby Lashley for the save. Lashley fights off Singh and Zayn but the numbers catch up to him. The heels are getting the upperhand when Braun Strowman makes his way out to a big pop. Braun pushes Sami away first and then Owens from the apron. Braun enters the ropes and is attacked by multiple heels. Lashley makes the save. Reigns is back at it now. Strowman, Lashley and Reigns clear the ring. Braun presses Singh high in the air ans tosses him out onto the other three. Fans pop as Braun's music hits and he stands tall with Lashley & Reigns.

- Still to come, Mickie James has challenged Natalya. Ronda Rousey will be in one corner while Alexa Bliss will be in the other.

- We see Elias backstage drinking some tea he brought back from Saudi Arabia, used to help soothe his vocal chords. Elias will perform tonight and will face Bobby Roode. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and the announcers confirm the big six-man main event for tonight.

Elias vs. Bobby Roode

We go to the ring and Elias is in the ring with his guitar and the spotlight. JoJo introduces him. Elias asks who wants to walk with him and talks about Bobby Roode. Elias says he's reaching a new level of fame that no one can understand, even Roode. Elias asks for everyone to shut their mouths and quiet their phones as he begins his latest song. The music interrupts and out comes Bobby Roode. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias is in control of this rematch from last week. Roode fights back but Elias takes it to the corner. Roode fights out of that corner and into another with chops. Roode floors Elias with a shoulder. Roode with more offense and a dropkick for a pop. Roode takes Elias back to the corner for more chops. Elias sends Rode into the corner but Roode gets his boots up. Roode goes to the top for a Blockbuster but Elias kicks out.

Elias goes to the floor for a breather. Roode follows but Elias nails him. Roode decks Elias back and rolls him back into the ring. Elias goes for another breather but Elias stops him from rolling out. Elias drops Roode over the top rope and floors him. Elias keeps Roode grounded now and seems to be focusing on the throat & neck. The screen splits as we get a quick Backlash promo. Elias keeps Roode grounded as fans try to rally. Roode fights up and out but Elias kicks him in the face off the ropes. Elias stomps away now. Elias scoops Roode and just throws him across the ring.

Elias approaches in the corner but Roode kicks him. Elias with more chops. More back and forth now. Elias connects with a mule kick and covers for a 2 count. Back to commercial.

More back and forth after the break with Elias getting the upperhand. They go to the top for a superplex but Roode knocks Elias down to the mat. Roode comes flying off the top with a big clothesline. Roode calls for the Glorious DDT but Elias counters and they trade pin attempts. Elias rocks Roode on the apron. Elias sends Roode throat-first into the turnbuckle and he falls out to the floor. The referee starts counting.

The referee goes to the floor and checks on Roode. He call for trainers to come tend to Roode. Roode is having trouble breathing as another referee and medics come out. It sounds like Roode will be unable to continue. Elias takes the mic and announces himself as the winner but he's met with a lot of boos.

Winner: Elias

- After the match, Elias heads to the back with his head held high as we go to replays. Elias stops on the stage and looks back as officials continue checking on Roode.

- Still to come is our six-man main event with Reigns, Strowman and Lashley vs. Owens, Zayn and Mahal. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see footage of Roode being helped to the back during the commercial. Cole says Roode is headed out to receive medical attention for the serious throat injury.

The Authors of Pain vs. Jean-Paul and Francois

We go to the ring and out comes Akam and Rezar, The Authors of Pain. Charly Caruso is backstage with two local enhancement talents, Jean-Paul and Francois. They speak in French first and talk about requesting this match and never backing down from a challenge. The music hits and out they come to a pop, fired up for the match.

Rezar starts off with Francois and runs him over. Rezar tosses Francois into the corner and wants Jean-Paul to tag in. He also gets destroyed and in comes Akam off the tag. They hit the Super Collider on the local jobbers and then hit The Last Chapter for the pin and the win.

Winners: The Authors of Pain

- After the match, Akam and Rezar stand tall as their music hits. We go to replays. Akam says The Book of Pain remains open. Rezar says there will be a chapter for every team on RAW. They talk more trash and promise destruction before dropping the mics and heading to the back.

- Still to come, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is here. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get some media hype on the Greatest Royal Rumble.

- We go to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins to a pop. We see stills from the Ladder Match win over Samoa Joe, Finn Balor and The Miz at GRR.

Rollins comments on how wild the crowd is here tonight and says the last month of his career has been wild too. Rollins talks about what he's been doing and says now here he is, in Montreal with a bunch of maniacs. Rollins gets another pop from Montreal before they do the "ole!" chants. Rollins takes it all in and is all smiles.

Fans chant "you deserve it" and Rollins says something back in French. Rollins says he doesn't want to be like WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. He brings up the controversial finish from GRR and says he doesn't want to only show up when it's convenient for him, he wants to be a fighting champion and wants to fight every... the music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor to a pop.

Balor mentions how close he came to winning the title at GRR. He congratulates Rollins for beating him but barely. Balor says they have had 4 singles matches and they're currently even at 2-2. Balor says Rollins is out here talking about being a fighting champion but how about showing everyone you're a fighting champion by putting the title on the line tonight? Fans chant "yes!" in response. Rollins says he has to face The Miz on Sunday at Backlash with the title on the line but he is a fighting champion and will leave it up to the fans. Rollins asks them if they want the match tonight and of course they do. The music interrupts and out comes Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, still being called The Miztourage and still using The Miz's theme song. Fans boo them.

Axel tells them not to worry about what the fans want, worry about themselves. Dallas says they should be fighting together. No, we all should be fighting together. They're in the ring now. Axel says they approached Rollins and Balor the wrong way last week as the should have had a... group conversation! Axel and Dallas open their jackets to reveal creepy t-shirts with all 4 of their faces on them. Dallas tells them to forget about The Balor Club because they could be The Four Horsemen of WWE. They raise the "four fingers" but Balor and Rollins aren't sure. They turn their backs to talk it over. Rollins says that's going to be a hard no, sorry. Axel is a bit sad and Dallas rants about not needing them. Fans chant "loser!" as they go to leave the ring. They quickly turn back around and try to attack the babyfaces but they get tossed out of the ring. Balor suddenly drops Rollins with a Slingblade as some fans boo. Balor talks some trash and stands over Rollins for a second, looking down at him. We go to replays as Balor's music hits and he heads to the back. Rollins stops on the ramp and looks back at a recovering Rollins, talking more junk. Balor heads to the back.

- Still to come, Lashley teams with Strowman and Reigns in the main event. Also, Titus O'Neil will address his fall at GRR. Ruby Riott vs. Sasha Banks is also scheduled. Back to commercial.

Sasha Banks vs. Ruby Riott

We go to the ring and out comes The Riott Squad - Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott. Charly Caruso is backstage with Sasha Banks. Charly asks Sasha if she attempted to work things out with Bayley to have her in her corner tonight. Sasha says unfortunately she will not have Bayley in her corner. They used to be the best of friends but she hasn't heard anything back from Bayley. Sasha goes on and says this division still runs on Boss Time and if Ruby wants it, she can get it. The music hits and out comes Banks to the ring.

The bell rings and they lock up, aggressively taking it to the corner. They break and Ruby smirks at Banks. More back and forth early on as they look to get going. Ruby drops Banks for a pin attempt and then runs over her with a shoulder. Ruby runs the ropes but Sasha connects with a stiff chop. Banks turns it back around and keeps Ruby grounded as we see Bayley backstage watching the match.

Ruby turns it around unloads in the corner with stomps as Liv and Logan laugh from ringside. Ruby with more offense in the corner, including shoulders to the gut. Banks turns it back around out of the corner and takes Riott to the mat. Banks drops Riott and delivers the double knees for a 2 count. Riott sends Banks to the floor in front of her partners. Banks drops Logan as Liv backs off. Ruby comes leaping to the floor but Banks moves and goes back into the ring. Banks delivers a dropkick through the ropes to send Ruby back down on the floor. Banks stands tall in the ring as we go back to commercial.