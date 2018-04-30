WWE taped the following matches tonight in Montreal for this week's Main Event episode:
* Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik with Kalisto defeated Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher
* Breezango defeated The Revival
Shinsuke Nakamura To Demand Apology (Video), WWE Star Calls Out Kalisto, Titus Worldwide Video
Kurt Angle Says Roman Reigns Touched Floor First, Wacky Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy Video, The Revival
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party
WWE Ref Apologizes For Decision In Brock Lesnar Match, Braun Strowman's GRR Title, Randy Savage DVD
WWE Veteran At Tonight's RAW, Alexa Bliss - Champ Sports Snapchat, Matt Hardy's Woken Parade Video
Randy Orton Tweets Sweet GIF Of Titus' Fall Into An RKO, SD! In NE, Victoria Vs. Lita Backlash 2004
Braun Strowman - Alexa Bliss Ride Along Clip, Natalya Praises Ronda Rousey, New Dana Warrior Project
Saudi Arabia GSA Issues Apology For WWE Ad Showing Women Wrestlers At Greatest Royal Rumble
Jinder Mahal On Botch At WWE GRR, Shinsuke Nakamura's New Entrance Theme, 205 Live Star Turns 31
Former WWE Star Calls Out Wrestling Promotion, Four WWE Records That Won't Be Broken, Rey Mysterio
WWE Comments On Sami Zayn Not At WWE GRR, Finn Balor On Outfit Change, Royal Rumble Surprises
Titus O'Neil And Batista Comment On WWE GRR Fall, Triple H Talks Ronda Rousey Debut, Cesaro (Video)
Muhammad Hassan Returns To The Ring After 13 Years, Mojo Rawley Goes Off, Pete Dunne - WWE UK Tourny
Backstage Reaction To Titus O'Neil Falling At WWE GRR, Busy Week For Dolph Ziggler, More For RAW
Matt Hardy Explains Titus O'Neil's WWE GRR Fall, Batista's Latest Film Breaking Records, IIconics