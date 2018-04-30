WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | April 30, 2018
Photo Credit: Wikipedia

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Montreal for this week's Main Event episode:

* Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik with Kalisto defeated Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher

* Breezango defeated The Revival

