Kurt Angle Says Roman Reigns Touched Floor First, Wacky Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy Video, The Revival

- As noted, WWE referee Chad Patton took to Twitter today and admitted that he made a bad decision in the Steel Cage match between Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event. Above is backstage RAW video of red brand General Manager Kurt Angle talking to Mike Rome about Patton's tweet. Angle says Reigns' feet did hit the floor first and Patton's decision was flawed but the decision still stands and Lesnar remains the Universal Champion.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Montreal for this week's Main Event episode:

* Breezango vs. The Revival

* Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik with Kalisto vs. Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- New RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy both tweeted this wacky video from backstage at tonight's show. They talk about Sister Abigail being purged and Brother Samael being re-incarnated. As noted, it looks like Wyatt and Hardy will be called The Deleters of Worlds from here on out.