Shinsuke Nakamura To Demand Apology (Video), WWE Star Calls Out Kalisto, Titus Worldwide Video

- Above is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown from Montreal as Shinsuke Nakamura looks to demand an apology from WWE Champion AJ Styles for what happened during their match at last Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. As noted, Nakamura vs. Styles has been confirmed for Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

- It looks like Drew Gulak vs. Kalisto will take place on this week's WWE 205 Live as Gulak tweeted the following tonight:

.@KalistoWWE, I want to fight you tomorrow night. You might want to call out sick. #MaskedCoward — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) May 1, 2018

- As noted, tonight's post-RAW edition of WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network will feature Titus Worldwide in one car while Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss ride in the other. Below is a clip of Titus O'Neil, Dana Brooke and Apollo Crews talking about some of their embarrassing moments, including Titus falling with the keg on WWE NXT years back. This was recorded before Titus tripped and fell at the Greatest Royal Rumble event but that was highlighted on this episode.