WINC Podcast (4/30): WWE RAW Review With Matt Morgan, Roman And Brock's Feud, Alexa Bliss

Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan), Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), and Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE RAW Review

- What's next for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

- Batista's talks with WWE.

- Alexa Bliss' amazing "Moment of Bliss" promo and why people shouldn't be offended by it.

- The guys talk how Matt Hardy's "Broken" gimmick is doing in WWE.

- Wrestlers firing back at hecklers on social media.

- Big movie weekend for Batista, John Cena, and The Rock.

- Is WWE's writing process working?

