Tyler Breeze Reveals He Was Supposed To Get Cut On 'E:60,' Talks Vince McMahon - The Fashion Files

As previously noted, WWE Monday Night RAW Superstars Fandango and Tyler Breeze were recently guests on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness. Among other things, Fandango talked about Breezango took control of their own destiny. Also, Breeze talked about his many close calls on WWE's chopping block.

According to Dango, Breezango is a good example of not being complacent and championing your own gimmick.

"It was just example of, like, before tagging with Breezy, you weren't really booked on TV, so it's easy just to sit around every week at TV and being frustrated, but I think we utilized the [WWE].com guys really well, just kind of being proactive." Fandango continued, "and trying to almost, like, pitch our own little gimmick there and I think it's just a good example of being proactive and just trying to make something happen. And I talk to Breeze all the time and we're really proud of what we did because no one really gave that to us. We kind of put in the work for that."

Breeze recalled that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon did not understand The Fashion Files, but said to keep it up because of how popular it got on social media.

"A lot of the reason why it was a success and that it became a thing was because of social media." Breeze recalled, "I guess we did one episode and it was kind of supposed to end after that, but I guess it was the number one trending thing on SmackDown or something like that. And even Vince, he was like, 'I don't get it, but the people like it, so keep doing it.' And it was all-of-a-sudden eight months later because of social media."

During the podcast, Breeze talked about languishing around WWE's developmental system before connecting with the fanbase as the Zoolander-inspired Tyler Breeze. Prior to striking gold with 'Prince Pretty', Breeze was nearly fired on more than one occasion. The first time Breeze was almost released came around when Antonio Cesaro debuted for FCW.

"I've never been the chosen one or however you want to say it, so when I got hired, I kind of had been working for about four years." Breeze elaborated, "Cesaro, it was his debut in FCW. He just got signed and I had his first match on FCW TV at the time, which got viewed by like 50 people in Florida. And they put all this emphasis on it, like, 'okay, this guy's special. We've got to make it a big thing.' Whatever. So he did a thing where he threw me up in the air and uppercutted me out of the air and I guess it looked really cool, but I guess the people literally went, 'okay, don't fire him yet. There might be something here,' so one little thing like that saved me for another year."

Breeze said he was going to be cut again, but was saved when Triple H saw him perform well in a match.

"We end up having the first NXT pilot at Full Sail [University] to test out and see if Full Sail work work for the venue for NXT." Breeze remembered, "and I ended up having a match with one of the guys in Ascension. He was just basically going to kill me, but he was my friend so he goes, 'no, let's have a match.' So we have this match and Triple H happened to be there and he just kind of looked over at Dusty [Rhodes] and he goes, 'who's this guy? Like, why have I never seen anything of his?' And, all-of-a-sudden, I got saved again. I just kind of keep getting saved along the way. All-of-a-sudden, Dusty says Hunter liked what he saw and I'm off the list again."

Also, Breeze claimed he was supposed to be cut at the end of ESPN's E:60 episode on NXT.

"I was picked on it and it was revealed to me after from Triple H that I was supposed to be the guy who doesn't make it." Breeze admitted, "I was supposed to be like, 'hey, let's follow you around for ESPN and at the end, you're getting fired.' And, of course, I had no clue, so I'm think, 'oh, that's awesome - this ESPN thing is going to be really cool.'"

