Backstage News On Top Star Not Appearing At 'Greatest Royal Rumble' Last Friday

The Big Show was scheduled to be a part of The Greatest Royal Rumble match last Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at one point. It would have been his first match since he underwent right hip surgery in late September.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio over the weekend that WWE wanted him for the Rumble match, but he had re-injured himself three weeks ago. It's not known how serious the injury is.

You can see the promotional image for the event featuring The Big Show that we had posted on our Instagram account a couple of weeks ago. All of the other major names on the photo appeared on the show.