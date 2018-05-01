News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown And 205 Live - MizTV, Shinsuke Nakamura - AJ Styles, Six-Woman

Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Bell Centre in Montreal with fallout from Greatest Royal Rumble and the final push for Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view.

Two segments have been announced for tonight - WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy will appear on MizTV with The Miz while Shinsuke Nakamura will demand an apology from WWE Champion AJ Styles. WWE has announced six-woman action for tonight with Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

* Jeff Hardy to appear on "Miz TV"

* Shinsuke Nakamura demands a public apology from AJ Styles

* Charlotte Flair and Carmella lead trios in Six-Woman Tag Team action

* Will Big Cass revel in ruining Daniel Bryan's Greatest Royal Rumble moment?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.