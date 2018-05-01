WWE Live Event Results From Ottawa (4/30): Daniel Bryan On MizTV, Top Champions Team Up, Big Cass

Thanks to Erick Candy for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada:

* Asuka, Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Lana, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

* Big Cass defeated Tye Dillinger

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers retained over The Usos, The New Day and Rusev Day in a Fatal 4 Way

* Shelton Benjamin defeated Sin Cara

* The Miz hosted a MizTV segment with Daniel Bryan. This ended with Bryan decking Miz in the face to send us to intermission. Bryan was really over

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated The Bar

* Charlotte Flair defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella by DQ

* WWE Champion AJ Styles and WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura