Bobby Lashley Plans To Remind Fans What He Can Do, Seth Rollins On Possibly Losing To The Miz, NXT

- Above is backstage video of WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins talking to Mike Rome after his main event win over Finn Balor last night in Montreal. When asked how he goes from the crazy last month to last night's RAW to Sunday's Backlash match with The Miz, Rollins says he doesn't know the right answer to that question and sometimes you try to come up with amazing anecdotes or reasons why you're the best but sometimes you just go, you hit the switch and manage.

Rollins goes on and says if he can manage just a little better than The Miz on Sunday, then he will walk out of Backlash as champion but if not, then maybe it's going back to SmackDown. Rollins says he will do everything in his power to make sure that does not happen.

- WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne has been confirmed for this Wednesday's NXT main event. As noted, this week's show will also feature TM61 vs. The Street Profits and Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae.

- Bobby Lashley seems ready to get his WWE singles run going now that we're headed into the post-WrestleMania months. Lashley is set to team with Braun Strowman against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view and he says he's ready to show people what he can do. He tweeted the following after the tag match was announced: