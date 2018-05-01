Lex Luger Talks Miss Elizabeth's Death, If He Had Issues With Randy Savage, Thinking About Suicide

WWE and WCW legend Lex Luger was recently a guest on Prime Time with Sean Mooney. During the interview, Luger opened up about the death of his former girlfriend Elizabeth Hulette, better known as former wrestling valet Miss Elizabeth.

Miss Elizabeth first rose to fame as the manager to "Macho Man" Randy Savage. Later in her career, she became Luger's manager and his real-life girlfriend. She died in 2003 as the result of a drug and alcohol overdose in the home she shared with Luger. Luger was subsequently arrested and charged with multiple counts of felony drug possession. Luger recounted the night he was sent to prison and called it a dark time in his life, admitting that he contemplated suicide.

"I was sitting out in my front yard and they told me that she didn't make it. So I remember, when they went through my place, they found all the drugs and alcohol. That was part of my lifestyle back then. They arrested me on drug possession. I remember sitting in a jail cell that night realizing, wow...this is a really dark time. And I've shared this a couple of times, I thought about, the only time in my life I thought about that. People talk about what was the low point, because I remember thinking about they take your shoelaces, they take everything from me when you get checked in the jail," Luger said. "I was there on drug possession, on drugs they found. Because there was a lot of big quantities that was a big party house there and uh, they took me in and I was in the jail cell and put me by myself because they didn't want to put me in general population, because people knew who I was, inmates get all stirred up. So I'm in the jail cell and I actually thought, wow, there's no camera in here, maybe...I was trying to think of a way to end it. I thought about climbing up, there's a dividing wall in this little cell I was in by myself that set the toilet off. I thought about maybe if I could climb up on top of that divider wall and put my hands behind my head and fall head first on the cement floor, I could end it all. I didn't do that, but I sure thought about it."

Luger was released on bail the next day and Miss Elizabeth's death was eventually ruled accidental. Luger was sentenced to five years probation and had to undergo periodic drug tests. He said he was in very bad shape during this time and he chose to isolate himself from the world.

"I went into total self-medication mode and I got high every night - I would pop pills, drink. I mean, I wasn't trying to kill myself, but I was on the path of destruction for sure," he said. "It's a miracle I didn't overdose so many of those nights over those next couple years. I ended up moving into a hotel and even isolating myself, I wasn't going out anymore, I was in a total period of isolation at that point."

Luger was asked about his relationship with Savage and he said they were always cordial with one another. He said Savage and Miss Elizabeth had been out of each others' lives for years.

"They were divorced for what we're talking about almost 10 years. She had remarried and they were long, no longer a part of each other's lives at all," he said. "Randy and I had traveled together some in WWE, we always got along great, we trained together. From my end, and I never felt anything off Randy, I never felt any issue there whatsoever. Admired, respected him, never felt an issue with Randy."

When asked if he and Savage ever talked after Miss Elizabeth's death, Luger said, "I never met Randy afterwards."

