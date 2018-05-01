Big Matches Set For WWE UK Tour, Hornswoggle Talks Book, Roman Reigns Vs. Samoa Joe Backlash Promo

- Above is a promo for Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns at Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

- Below are updated line-ups for two WWE RAW live events in the UK this month. Some of these matches will also take place at other shows on the tour:

Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 10th

* Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

* Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

* Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler vs. Titus Worldwide with Dana Brooke

* No Way Jose, The Ascension, Breezango vs. The Revival, The Authors of Pain, Curt Hawkins

* Handicap Match: The Riott Squad vs. Ember Moon and Natalya

* RAW Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

* RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Roode vs. Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal with Sunil Singh

Dublin, Ireland on May 11th

* Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin, Samoa Joe, Jinder Mahal with Sunil Singh

* Bobby Roode vs. Elias

* Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens

* The Revival, The Authors of Pain, Curt Hawkins vs. The Ascension, No Way Jose, Titus Worldwide with Dana Brooke

* Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon, Dana Brooke vs. Natalya, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan

* RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy vs. Breezango vs. Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler

* RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn

See Also Backstage News On WWE's Original GRR Plans For Hornswoggle

- ECW Press has announced that they will be releasing the autobiography of former WWE Superstar Dylan "Hornswoggle" Postl. "Life Is Short - And So Am I" is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2019. Below is the full announcement on the book with comments from Hornswoggle and a video of the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion speaking to WWE after his appearance at last Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event: