Braun Strowman Wanted To Get His Lips On Alexa Bliss, WWE In Taiwan, William Regal On Dave Taylor

- Above is video from last night's WWE Ride Along episode with Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss recalling their "romance" from the Mixed Match Challenge. Braun says he was already a part of the "Get These Hands" movement but he was hoping for the "Get These Lips" movement with Bliss. Braun says Bliss was playing hard to get and she says she had to because she can't just go around kissing everyone. Bliss is engaged to Buddy Murphy of WWE NXT and WWE 205 Live.

- WWE will be returning to Taiwan on Sunday, July 1st with a show at the Taipei Arena. This will be the first WWE show in Taiwan since a RAW live event in July 2013. Tickets are on sale now. WWE's website has Asuka, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, The Bar, Charlotte Flair and WWE Champion AJ Styles advertised for the event. TaiwanNews.com.tw reported that WWE would be taping the weekly SmackDown TV show that night but it appears they misunderstood the advertisement as WWE will be taping in Omaha that Tuesday, July 3rd.

- Former WWE and WCW star "Squire" Dave Taylor turns 61 years old today. WWE NXT General Manager William Regal, who tweets birthday wishes to his friend & former tag team partner every year, wrote the following today: