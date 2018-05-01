Cody Rhodes On Why Kenny Omega Is 'All In,' NJPW G1 Special Tickets On Sale, Golden Lovers Entrance

- Above is the entrance video for the Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi). On May 3 at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku: Night 1, Kota Ibushi will face Cody while Kenny Omega will take on Hangman Page.

- Tickets for the NJPW G1 Special (July 7) in San Francisco, California are now on sale. The event will take place from the Cow Palace, which NJPW says will host around 10,000 fans. Ticket prices range from $40-$300 and you can purchase them by clicking here.

- Cody Rhodes tweeted out about All In, showing all those involved thus far. A fan questioned if Rhodes didn't like Kenny Omega, why was he involved in the event? Rhodes responded, "I don't care for Kenny, but he's undoubtedly one of the top-3 singles wrestlers in the world. And the other 2 are also on the show. Anything that's on this show has to get [a thumbs up] from the Bucks and I. Fans love Kenny. He's a big part of All In." Last month, Rhodes defeated Omega at ROH Supercard of Honor XII after The Young Bucks mistakenly superkicked Omega.

You don't like Kenny so why is he all in ? Are you two going to have a match ? — ???Des ?? (@ThatsWhyImGod_) April 30, 2018