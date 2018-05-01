'Returning Superstar' Teased For Tonight Revealed, Titus O'Neil Botch Gets A Shirt (Photo), WWE Shop

- Earlier today, 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick teased a "returning Superstar" for tonight's show, as well as a match that he will be signing. The video above has since been released with Maverick announcing the expected match between Kalisto and Drew Gulak, while the returning Superstar is Buddy Murphy, who was taken out of the Cruiserweight title match at last Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event for not making weight a couple of weeks ago.

- Today at WWEShop.com you can save on championship title belts, memorabilia and collectibles. There is no promo code needed, just use this link.

See Also Backstage Reaction To Titus O'Neil Falling At WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

- Speaking of WWEShop.com, a new shirt has been released for his botched entrance at "The Greatest Royal Rumble" last Friday, which you can check out below and purchase by clicking here. You can also get $5 off orders of $30+ by using code WWEWINC5 at checkout.