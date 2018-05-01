- Impact will tape their "One Night Only: Zero Fear" pay-per-view on Saturday, June 5th at the Don Kolov Arena in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The event is scheduled to run from 7:30pm until 11pm local time. Above is a new promo for the event with World Heavyweight Champion Pentagon Jr.

This ONO event is being hosted with Destiny Wrestling and will air at a later date. Three nights before they will be taping Impact Wrestling footage at the Border City Wrestling events on June 1st and June 2nd at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

- The following matches have been announced for the Impact "Penta Does Iowa" Twitch event that will air this Saturday, May 5th from the Pro Wrestling Revolver event in Des Moines, Iowa at the Val Air Ballroom. The event is set to begin at 8pm EST on the Impact Twitch channel and will celebrate Cinco De Mayo with an Impact vs. PWR theme.

* Eli Drake vs. Clayton Gainz

* Sami Callihan & OVE vs. X Division Champion Matt Sydal & The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz)

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Jessicka Havok

* World Champion Pentagon Jr. vs. Jimmy Jacobs

* Shane Strickland vs. Jason Cade

* Mathew Palmers hosts an Open Invite Championship Scramble

* House of Hardcore Rules: Tommy Dreamer vs. Jake Manning

* Main Event: The Dirty vs. Zero Gravity vs. Night Ryderz

- Impact announced today that former WWE Superstar Santino Marella will be hosting a new weekly show on the Impact Twitch channel. Santino will be hosting the show with Iceman from Destiny Wrestling. The show is set to air on Wednesdays at 4pm EST with the premiere coming this Wednesday. Detail on "Behind The Lights" are in the tweet below: