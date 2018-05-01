How Big WWE's Social Media Team Is & Their Work With Talents, Zack Ryder Marks Milestone, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Montreal.

- WWE's Executive Vice President of Digital & Social Content Jayar Donlan recently revealed to Sports Business Daily that he currently has a staff of 90 employees who work WWE's social media department.

Donlan commented on how the team is always working with WWE Superstars on how they're engaging with fans on social media. He said, "We are constantly working with them to make sure they are engaging with fans in a meaningful way. We have a team of social media producers who travel the world with our superstars and helping them create the attractive and engaging social content. They manage their own accounts and have direct access to the fans."

- RAW Superstar Zack Ryder made his WWE main roster debut 11 years ago today. Ryder made his official debut on May 1st, 2007 as Brett Major, along with Curt Hawkins as Brian Major - The Major Brothers. They defeated Marcus Cor Von and Matt Striker during ECW on Sci Fi that night. They were sent to SmackDown in July and would be re-packaged as The Edgeheads with WWE Hall of Famer Edge later that year. Ryder tweeted the following on the milestone: