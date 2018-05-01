Backstage Reaction To Last Week's Impact Numbers, Matches Added To This Week's Impact, Question Mark

- Above is the latest episode of Impact's Question Mark series with stars being asked if they would want to live a week in the past or a week in the future. The video features Dave Crist, Tyrus, Ortiz, KM, Josh Mathews, Richard Justice, Austin Aries and Eddie Edwards.

- We noted before how last Thursday's post-Redemption edition of Impact Wrestling drew 308,000 viewers, which was down 17% from the 373,000 viewers that the go-home show drew. PWInsider notes that the feeling within the company was that the viewership would not have dropped as it did if it weren't for the competition from the NFL Draft. The NFL Draft topped the night in the 18-49 demographic and viewership with more than 7 million viewers across two airings.

Impact drew 373,000 viewers on April 19th, 381,000 viewers on April 12th, 294,000 viewers on April 5th, 399,000 viewers on March 29th, 362,000 viewers on March 22nd, 350,000 viewers on March 15th and 325,000 viewers viewers on March 8th for the Crossroads episode.

- Below is the updated line-up for this Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode:

* Rosemary vs. Su Yung

* Drago, El Hijo del Fantasma, Aerostar vs. DJZ, Dezmond Xavier, Andrew Everett

* X Division Champion Matt Sydal defends against Taiji Ishimori

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Kiera Hogan

* OVE will be in tag team action