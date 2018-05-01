More On Ariya Daivari Receiving Death Threats, Samoa Joe Removed From WWE MSG Show, Jake Roberts

- The video above was posted on the official DDP YOGA YouTube channel about a man named Steven discussing how he was ready to end his life until he watched The Resurrection Of Jake The Snake on Netflix. Steven decided to turn his life around and lost 100 pounds within 12 months. The end of the video features Steven meeting and talking with Jake Roberts.

- As noted, Roman Reigns is still scheduled to face Samoa Joe at shows during the UK tour later this month, despite Joe being moved to SmackDown as part of the Superstar Shakeup several weeks ago. Joe is no longer being listed by WWE for the upcoming live event on Saturday, July 7th at Madison Square Garden, which will feature Ronda Rousey in action. Joe was originally slated to headline the card against Roman Reigns. A new main event for the show has not been announced yet.

- We reported this morning about Ariya Daivari revealing on Twitter that he received death threats following his appearance at last Friday's "Greatest Royal Rumble" event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In a segment with several Saudi Arabian recruits, Ariya and Shawn Daivari touted Iran as being greater than Saudi Arabia to play off of the conflict between the two countries, which caused them to get beaten down. Ariya tweeted that he was very proud of his Iranian heritage and apologized to anyone who might have been offended by the segment, noting that he plays a character and that he has an "incredible amount of respect for the great people of Iran."

The Twitter account for The Iron Sheik advised Ariya to tell the "Saudi Jabronians" to take "a f--king walk" because they don't know what show business is. Ariya pointed that that he was getting the threats from Iranians: