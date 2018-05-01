The Miz Says Daniel Bryan Didn't Fight For His Dreams When He Acted 'Like A Coward' On Talking Smack

The Miz was recently interviewed on CBS Sports' In This Corner podcast, which you can listen to here. Below are some highlights:

Defeating John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 27:

"I have pinned John Cena at WrestleMania, and it was one of the most amazing experiences of my WWE career. To go into WrestleMania as WWE Champion and to walk out of WrestleMania as WWE Champion as the bad guy that people boo, that doesn't really happen ever and it did with me because I make people believe. "

Annoying people with pictures of his newborn daughter:

"I have annoyed my friends. Anyone on footage. I have annoyed interviews, and anyone and everyone. I am just so proud. It is one of those---it's exactly what everyone has told me about having a child. It is indescribable. I can't describe how proud I am of this little girl, and all she does is eat, sleep and go to the bathroom."

If fatherhood will change him as an in-ring performer:

"One thing is for sure, it has opened up a new part of my heart that I didn't know I had so, is there a softer side to The Miz? Maybe."

If he is happy about Daniel Bryan returning:

"Am I happy? No. Good for him that he is back. Congratulations. Bravo. The thing is he was the one that said, 'fight for your dreams?' He didn't fight for his dreams when he walked away like a coward on Talking Smack now did he? That's real. Fight for your dreams. His playbook goes something like this: go out there, get sympathy, talk about your wife, cry a little and get your ass kicked."

