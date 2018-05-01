WWE RAW Viewership Dips Again With Finn Balor Vs. Seth Rollins, Final Backlash Hype

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retaining his title over Finn Balor in the main event, drew 3.066 million viewers. This is down 1.2% from last week's 3.104 million viewers for the post-Superstar Shakeup episode. This week's show featured fallout from last Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event and the final red brand hype for next Sunday's Backlash pay-per-view.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.136 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 3.283 million), the second hour drew 3.184 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 3.210 million) and the final hour drew 2.878 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 3.479 million), a 9.6% drop from hour 2.

RAW was #3 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NBA Playoffs and Hannity. RAW was #2 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NBA Playoffs. The NBA topped around 7 million viewers for the night.

Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 1st Episode: 2.865 million viewers

January 8th Episode: 2.766 million viewers

January 15th Episode: 3.250 million viewers

January 22nd Episode: 4.530 million viewers (RAW 25)

January 29th Episode: 3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 5th Episode: 3.055 million viewers

February 12th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

February 19th Episode: 3.282 million viewers

February 26th Episode: 3.180 million viewers (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 5th Episode: 3.099 million viewers

March 12th Episode: 3.352 million viewers

March 19th Episode: 3.327 million viewers

March 26th Episode: 3.366 million viewers

April 2nd Episode: 3.357 million viewers

April 9th Episode: 3.921 million viewers (post-WrestleMania 34 episode)

April 16th Episode: 3.622 million viewers (Superstar Shakeup episode)

April 23rd Episode: 3.104 million viewers

April 30th Episode: 3.066 million viewers

May 7th Episode:

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily