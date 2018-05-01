Roman Reigns Has Words With Kevin Owens' Father At RAW (Video), Ronda Rousey Red Carpet Video, Stock

- WWE released this video of Ronda Rousey on the red carpet for the premiere of her "Mile 22" action thriller last week at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The movie hits theaters on August 3rd with Rousey, Mark Wahlberg and John Malkovich.

- WWE stock was down 0.13% today, closing at $39.77 per share. Today's high was $40.00 and the low was $39.12.

- Terry Steen, dad to WWE Superstar Kevin Owens, is getting some social media attention today after he was seen having a good time at last night's RAW in Montreal. @BrianTheGuppie tweeted these videos of Mr. Steen cheering for his son and later having words with Roman Reigns. Steen yelled to Reigns, "he'll get you back!" Reigns replied, "yeah, with a nice rest hold."