Bobby Roode And Big E Give Recaps Of Titus O'Neil's Fall (Video), Heath Slater At Indie Show, RAW

- WWE posted this video of Bobby Roode and Big E giving great recaps of Titus O'Neil's fall during the 50-man match at last Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

- It's worth noting that this week's WWE RAW episode did not make Nielsen's social media ratings for the Daily Top 5 Series & Specials. This Monday's list featured Supergirl, Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, Top 100 NFL Players of 2018, Dancing With The Stars and The Voice at #1. RAW usually tops the list.

- Heath Slater will be appearing at the Face 2 Face Wrestling event this Friday in Morrow, Georgia to present the first-ever F2F Title to the winner of the championship tournament finals between Damien Bennett and Tyson Dean. F2F Wrestling is the indie fed that belongs to the Face 2 Face Wrestling School that Slater launched in August 2017. The F2F website still lists former Women's Champion Jazz as a trainer along with WWE Hall of Famers Ron Simmons and Teddy Long. Slater tweeted the following on Friday's show, which will be a big event for the company.