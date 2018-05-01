WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Bell Centre in Montreal.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with a look at how Braun Strowman tossed SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon through a table at last Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. We see SmackDown General Manager Paige backstage watching what happened. Paige says Shane will not be here tonight. Paige also talks about Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles at GRR and announces a No DQ stipulation for their Backlash match on Sunday so we will have a clear winner.

- We're live from the Bell Centre in Montreal as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and The Miz is out for another must see edition of MizTV. Fans chant for Maryse but Miz says he took her home to Hollywood.

Miz announces that Daniel Bryan is banned from MizTV due to last week's no-show. Miz sends a warning to WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins ahead of their title match at Backlash on Sunday. Miz rants about the title and what he did for it, and fans cheer. Miz says fans will see an A-Lister as champion this Sunday. He gets back to MizTV and introduces tonight's guest. Out comes WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy to a pop.