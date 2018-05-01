Triple H Praises Mauro Ranallo, Batista Reads A 'Mean Tweet' (Video), WWE Network Feature Nixed?

- Former WWE Champion Batista did a "Mean Tweets" segment on last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live episode with his co-stars from the new "Avengers: Infinity War" movie. The Animal appears at 1:03 in the video above.

Batista read [sic], "From @Wehatedbatista. 'Follow this page if you hate dave bautista hes ugly ....an complete joke non talented and sucks.' [laughs] Wow."

- It looks like WWE may have done away with the Flashback Friday programming themes on the WWE Network. The weekly round of programming began airing on Friday afternoons in August 2017 and may have ended in mid-April of this year.

- As noted, Showtime announced this week that their "Bipolar Rock 'N Roller" documentary on WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo will premiere on Friday, May 25th at 9pm EST for Mental Health Awareness Month. We have full details on the doc with the trailer and comments from Mauro at this link. Triple H took to Twitter and wrote the following praise for Mauro after the documentary was announced: