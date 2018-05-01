WrestlingInc.com

Stipulation Added To WWE Title Match At Backlash

By Marc Middleton | May 01, 2018
Photo Credit: @mikiewhite

SmackDown General Manager Paige opened tonight's show and announces that there will be a No DQ stipulation for Sunday's WWE Backlash match between Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Sunday's Backlash event takes place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Below is the updated card:

No DQ Match for the WWE Title
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

RAW Women's Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella

Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

