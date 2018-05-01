WWE 205 Live Results (5/1): Buddy Murphy Returns, Drew Gulak Vs. Kalisto, Cedric Alexander

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following SmackDown at 10pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

Tonight features Drew Gulak vs. Kalisto and a returning Buddy Murphy.

- Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us in with a quick preview of Kalisto vs. Drew Gulak.

Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami vs. The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher

Tozawa gets to work on Gallagher, feint punch/punch combo connects, kick to the head, running back senton lands. Gallagher with a jawbreaker and both Kendrick and Itami are tagged in. Commentary reminding us that Itami legit crushed Kendrick's face last time they were in the ring. Big back and forth strikes from both wrestlers. Plenty of hefty strikes from Kendrick and Itami. Tozawa is tagged in and hits a big missile dropkick, charges in, tosses on the apron, kicks Gallagher down to the floor and Kendrick lands a kick of his own.

Tozawa in the wrong side of town now and can't seem to make a tag. Kendrick trying to keep him grounded, crowd with an "Ah!" chant. Tozawa finally tags out, Itami with kicks to the chest. Knocks Gallagher to the floor, heads to the second rope and swings Kendrick's neck over the top rope. Heads back up top for a flying clothesline. Multiple chops, running dropkick in the corner.

Looks to finish off Kendrick, no, but lands a kick that sends Kendrick out to the floor. Tozawa heads into the ring, suicide dive taking out both opponents. Gallagher tries to fight off the duo. Tozawa gets control back, heads to the top rope, but Itami gets sent into the ropes and drops him down. Gallagher with a massive headbutt, pin, 1-2-3.

Winners: The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher via Pinfall

- Post-match, Itami looked annoyed with Tozawa. Tozawa tries to reassure him, but gets shoved away and then down to the mat. Itami heads to the back on his own as a sadden Tozawa looks on.

- Three weeks ago, recap of Buddy Murphy's sneak attack on Cedric Alexander. Buddy Murphy returns next.

- Locker Room, Drew Gulak addresses Kalisto and how he just squeaked by Gulak last week. Gulak says with all that flipping and jumping around, that's not how people should win in his better vision of 205 Live. Gulak says Kalisto will tapout.

- Buddy Murphy weighs in and is back under 205 lbs. Maverick welcomes him back, looks for a handshake, but Murphy just says "I want my title match" and heads off.

Buddy Murphy vs. Liam Louie

Crowd with a "Let's go Jobber!" to get us started. Murphy off to a quick start. Nails three powerbombs in a row, goes for a cover and lets him up, causing the referee to stop his count. The ref checks on Louie and decides to call the match. Crowd kind of meh with that match.

Winner: Buddy Murphy via Referee Stoppage

- Post-match, Murphy is heading up the ramp and Cedric Alexander's music hits. He charges in and they start swinging away on each other. Alexander gets on top and swings away. Murphy tries to run off, Alexander catches him for a moment, but gets kicked away. Crowd with a "Thank you Jobber" chant.

- Next week: The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik.

- Backstage, Dasha Fuentes talks with Alexander and asked what just happened out there. Alexander says he was just trying to give Murphy a taste of what he did a few weeks back. Continues if Murphy wants a chance at the title, Murphy knows where to find him.

- Backstage, Kalisto (with Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado) says he didn't win at the GRR, but thanks to his buddies, his mood is back up and he's ready to take out Drew Gulak.

Kalisto vs. Drew Gulak

Gulak keeps Kalisto grounded in the first few moments, but Kalisto uses his speed to get away from the grappler. Gulak able to work some more mat wrestling, but Kalisto never in any major danger. Gulak starts to focus on Kalisto's knee, chop to the chest. Kalisto gets to the top rope, corkscrew arm drag and Gulak gets sent to the floor. Kalisto with another corkscrew flip to the floor and lands really hard. Gulak slams him into the apron, and tosses Kalisto back in the ring. Boston crab locked in the center of the ring.

Kalisto fights him off, lands a couple kicks, but gets a forearm right to the mug, cover by Gulak, two. Gulak tries to rip Kalisto's mask off, but he gets sent out to the floor. Action back in the ring, Kalisto with a springboard dropkick, Gulak tries to escape to the floor and Kalisto follows with a crossbody over the top rope. Gulak back in the ring, Kalisto with a springboard crossbody, cover, two. Gulak charges, out to the floor, Kalisto with a knee-first springboard front flip to the floor! Crowd enjoyed that one. Both back in the ring, Kalisto, cover, two.

Kalisto tries for salida del sol, no, Kalisto hits the ropes, flips over Gulak for the cover, two-count. "This is awesome!" chant from the crowd. Basement-rana, Kalisto tries for the salida del sol, and Gulak reverses him into a dragon sleeper for the tap out victory.

Winner: Drew Gulak via Submission

- Post-match, Dorado and Metalik head out to check on their partner. Gulak looks on from ramp.