Daniel Bryan Not Cleared To Wrestle, Little Bryan On SmackDown (Video), WWE Dark Match, Mark Henry

- WWE just released this video of 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry interacting with the WWE Universe at a Toys "R" Us store in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last week. As noted, Henry and Mojo Rawley made several promotional visits for WWE in the Kingdom last week and also helped host the WWE tryouts before participating in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match on Friday. WWE NXT Superstars Tucker Knight and Dan Matha worked similar roles last week while WWE was in the country.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Montreal saw The Usos defeat Rusev and Aiden English. Our correspondent noted that the Bell Centre was full of loud "Rusev Day" chants during the match.

- It was noted on tonight's SmackDown that Daniel Bryan is not currently cleared to wrestle due to doctors being concerned about a potential chest infection. As we noted before, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong left Bryan with several nasty looking chest welts after their brawl in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia last Friday. It was noted that his match with Big Cass is still scheduled for Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

Tonight's SmackDown also saw Cass bring a little person dressed as Bryan to the ring when calling him out for a fight. You can see photos and videos from the segment below: