Kane Wins Republican Primary In Knox County Mayor Race, How Many Votes Did He Win By?, What's Next

WWE veteran "Kane" Glenn Jacobs has won the Knox County Mayor Republican primary by 17 votes. Above is local news coverage of the primary.

Jacobs went up against county commissioners Brad Anders and Bob Thomas in the primary. The Election Commission in Knox County, Tennessee won't have official results until next week due to provisional ballots but Jacobs won the primary with 17 votes after all precincts have reported their results. Jacobs had 14,633 votes while Anders has 14,616 and Thomas had 11,296.

Kane will now go up against former Knox County Democratic Party chair Linda Haney, who won the Democratic primary. The General Election takes place on November 6th and the office of Mayor will be decided then.

As noted, Kane received support from several WWE Superstars on social media and in person at campaign events this year, including appearances from The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Below are some photos of Kane on the campaign trailer earlier today:

Speaking with some of the great folks voting here at Bearden High School!#TogetherWeWin pic.twitter.com/cRh1HnMsuG — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 1, 2018

Great weather to vote here in Rocky Hill!#TogetherWeWin pic.twitter.com/Qmhpqh86AA — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 1, 2018

Enjoyed spending some time with the great folks at Northshore Elementary that are here Voting!#TogetherWeWin pic.twitter.com/IITNQ0eTap — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 1, 2018

@KOllomani contributed to this article.