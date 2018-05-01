Daniel Bryan Faces Shinsuke Nakamura After SmackDown Live Tapings (Photos, Video)

Daniel Bryan faced Shinsuke Nakamura after tonight's SmackDown Live / 205 Live tapings. Earlier in the evening, WWE had said that Bryan was not cleared to appear on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, which was clearly storyline.

Bryan and Nakamura had a short but fun 7-10 minute match with a lot of submissions that the crowd was going crazy for and they chanted "Oui!". The end of the match saw Bryan hitting Nakamura with his Yes! kicks, only for Nakamura to duck one of them and hit a low blow, which prompted the referee to ring the bell and rule the match for Bryan via disqualification.

After the match Nakamura came back for the kinshasa, but Bryan reversed it and sent him fleeing after running knee. Bryan then cut a promo where he thanked the crowd and asked them to teach him what "oui" means.

You can check out some photos from the match below:

@brococks and @samaha15 contributed to this article.