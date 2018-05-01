New SAnitY SmackDown Vignette, Absolution Post-SmackDown Updates, Roman Reigns On Samoa Joe's Promo

- Above is a new SmackDown debut teaser for former WWE NXT Superstars SAnitY - Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe. They will be "coming soon" to the blue brand.

- Roman Reigns took to Twitter during tonight's SmackDown and wrote the following on the promo from Samoa Joe as the two prepare to do battle at Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view:

Selfie videos on #Raw, all over Brock's jock on #SDLive....busy week for Samoa Joe.



.. Lots of talk for a man who's going to be humbled at #WWEBacklash. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 2, 2018

- Mandy Rose vs. Becky Lynch has been announced for next Tuesday's SmackDown episode. The match was made during a backstage segment with SmackDown General Manager Paige, Sonya Deville and Rose. Paige declared that Absolution is over as she officially welcomed her former partners to the brand. Below is video from the segment along with post-show comments from Deville, Rose and Paige:

@RealPaigeWWE missed a huge opportunity... her in a position of power with us on the ground floor to get it done... #nobrainer — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 2, 2018