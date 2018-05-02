Jeff Hardy On How RKO Changes Sunday's Match (Video), Bruce Prichard To Tell-All About HBK, Backlash

- This week's WWE SmackDown saw Randy Orton and WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy defeat The Miz and Shelton Benjamin, just days before Hardy defends against Orton at WWE Backlash. The post-match celebration ended quickly as Orton dropped Hardy with the RKO. Above is post-show video of Dasha Fuentes asking Hardy about the RKO outta nowhere.

Hardy says Sunday will be a lot more physical after what happened tonight. Jeff thought he and Orton were cool, as Orton said, but now things will be a lot more intense in their match. Hardy ends the segment and says he's off to ice his neck from the RKO.

- "Champion" by Barns Courtney has been announced as the official theme song for Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

- The next episode of Bruce Prichard's "Something Else to Wrestle With" podcast will premiere later today, Wednesday, on the WWE Network via the on-demand section. Prichard and co-host Conrad Thompson will be discussing WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Prichard's Twitter page for the podcast wrote, "This one might break the WWE Network." Below is a promo for the episode: