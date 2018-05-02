How Old Is The Rock Today?, The Miz On Why He Lost IC Title (Video), Pete Dunne Vs. Roderick Strong

- Above is new backstage video of The Miz talking to Dasha Fuentes after he and Shelton Benjamin lost to Randy Orton and WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy on this week's SmackDown. When asked about the loss, Miz says Orton hit the RKO on Hardy and MizTV was a success, making SmackDown must-see TV once again this week.

Regarding recent comments from WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins about the rough WWE schedule, Miz rants about what he did for the title and says he is still the workhorse of WWE. Miz says they are all on the WWE schedule but he's also busy doing many other things. Miz says he lost the Intercontinental Title because of those other things but he's focused on just one thing for Backlash this Sunday - getting the Intercontinental Title back around his waist and that will happen.

- Former WWE Champion The Rock turns 46 years old today. Also, today would have been the 55th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Ray "Big Boss Man" Traylor.

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT main event will feature WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. his former tag team partner, NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era. Below is a promo for that match: